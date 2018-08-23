Rabid bat leads to warning to watch pets in Lexington neighborhood

The discovery of a rabid bat led the Lexington health department to warn residents of a Lexington neighborhood to watch their pets for symptoms and be on the look out for more sick bats.
The bat found in the Gardenside neighborhood, which sits between Harrodsburg and Versailles roads, along Lane Allen Road, tested positive for rabies, but there does not appear to be any human exposure, the health department said Thursday.
Signs were posted to notify residents.
Pets should be current on their rabies vaccinations, the department noted. “There does not appear to be any contact between neighborhood animals and the bat, but officials ask that residents keep watch on their pets. Early symptoms of rabies include a change in behavior, chewing at the bite site, fever and loss of appetite.”
Bats that can’t fly or bats out during the day are suspicious. The Division of Environmental Health and Protection can be called at (859)231-9791 “for help with having the animal collected and submitted for rabies testing,” the department said.
Keep bats out of houses by checking for and blocking holes that can be blocked. Some common openings may not be considered. Those include chimneys, vents, under eaves or shingles.
