The driver of a tractor trailer was seriously injured Monday in a rollover crash in Lexington.
The driver of a tractor trailer was seriously injured Monday in a rollover crash in Lexington. WKYT
The driver of a tractor trailer was seriously injured Monday in a rollover crash in Lexington. WKYT

Fayette County

Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Lexington tractor trailer crash

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

August 27, 2018 08:48 PM

A tractor trailer crash on a Lexington interstate ramp left a driver with life-threatening injuries Monday and diverted traffic, according to media reports.

The tractor trailer driver was on the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 64 onto northbound Interstate 75 at about 5 p.m. when the truck overturned, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. The ramp was shutdown until further notice.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle, which was hauling parts to the Toyota plant in Georgetown, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

The driver was taken by helicopter to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to LEX 18.

  Comments  