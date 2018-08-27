Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Lexington tractor trailer crash

A tractor trailer crash on a Lexington interstate ramp left a driver with life-threatening injuries Monday and diverted traffic, according to media reports.
The tractor trailer driver was on the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 64 onto northbound Interstate 75 at about 5 p.m. when the truck overturned, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. The ramp was shutdown until further notice.
The driver was trapped in the vehicle, which was hauling parts to the Toyota plant in Georgetown, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
The driver was taken by helicopter to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to LEX 18.
