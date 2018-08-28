Man shot inside Lexington home near Lyric Theatre.

A man has non-life threatening injuries after he was shot inside a Gunn Street home in Lexington Tuesday morning, police said.
The shooting occurred around 6:15 a.m. in the home off Elm Tree Lane, according to Lexington Police Lt. Andrew Daugherty. The residence is near the Lyric Theatre.
A witness told police she and the victim were in bed sleeping when someone broke in and shot the victim, Daugherty said. The victim then exchanged gunfire, but the witness was unsure if the suspect was struck, according to police.
The suspect then ran out the back door and remains at large, police said.
The male victim was found in the front yard of the residence with one gunshot wound, Daugherty said. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is stable, police said.
