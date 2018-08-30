Blue Grass Airport breaks ground on $15 million rescue facility. Will it reduce response time?

Officials at Blue Grass Airport broke ground Thursday morning on a new $15 million aircraft rescue and firefighting facility.
The new state-of-the-art 23,196 square-foot facility will accommodate 18 full-time officers and four bays for aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles. All of the new bays will provide officers with immediate access to the airport’s runways, ramps, and the terminal building. Scott Lanter, Director of Public Safety and Operations for the airport, said “the station will move more centrally located to the runway, reduce our response times, and ultimately improve our services to the traveling public and citizens of Fayette County.
The new building will be located about 100 yards from the existing facility which was built in 1979.
