Congressman Andy Barr, right, talked with Airport Executive Director Eric Frankl, left, and Lexington-Fayette Urban County Airport Board Chairman Van Alford, middle, after Blue Grass Airport officials broke ground Thursday morning for a new state-of-the-art $15 million aircraft rescue and firefighting facility. The new facility, which replaces the existing facility that was built in 1979 and is located 100 yards away, will be 23,196 square-feet. It will accommodate 18 full-time officers and will have 4 bays for aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles.
Congressman Andy Barr, right, talked with Airport Executive Director Eric Frankl, left, and Lexington-Fayette Urban County Airport Board Chairman Van Alford, middle, after Blue Grass Airport officials broke ground Thursday morning for a new state-of-the-art $15 million aircraft rescue and firefighting facility. The new facility, which replaces the existing facility that was built in 1979 and is located 100 yards away, will be 23,196 square-feet. It will accommodate 18 full-time officers and will have 4 bays for aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com
Congressman Andy Barr, right, talked with Airport Executive Director Eric Frankl, left, and Lexington-Fayette Urban County Airport Board Chairman Van Alford, middle, after Blue Grass Airport officials broke ground Thursday morning for a new state-of-the-art $15 million aircraft rescue and firefighting facility. The new facility, which replaces the existing facility that was built in 1979 and is located 100 yards away, will be 23,196 square-feet. It will accommodate 18 full-time officers and will have 4 bays for aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

Fayette County

Blue Grass Airport breaks ground on $15 million rescue facility. Will it reduce response time?

By Charles Bertram

cbertram@herald-leader.com

August 30, 2018 04:28 PM

Officials at Blue Grass Airport broke ground Thursday morning on a new $15 million aircraft rescue and firefighting facility.

The new state-of-the-art 23,196 square-foot facility will accommodate 18 full-time officers and four bays for aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles. All of the new bays will provide officers with immediate access to the airport’s runways, ramps, and the terminal building. Scott Lanter, Director of Public Safety and Operations for the airport, said “the station will move more centrally located to the runway, reduce our response times, and ultimately improve our services to the traveling public and citizens of Fayette County.

The new building will be located about 100 yards from the existing facility which was built in 1979.

  Comments  