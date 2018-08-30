Blue Grass Airport breaks ground on $15 million rescue facility. Will it reduce response time?

Congressman Andy Barr, right, talked with Airport Executive Director Eric Frankl, left, and Lexington-Fayette Urban County Airport Board Chairman Van Alford, middle, after Blue Grass Airport officials broke ground Thursday morning for a new state-of-the-art $15 million aircraft rescue and firefighting facility. The new facility, which replaces the existing facility that was built in 1979 and is located 100 yards away, will be 23,196 square-feet. It will accommodate 18 full-time officers and will have 4 bays for aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com