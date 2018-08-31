Man found in apartment parking lot near UK campus; balcony fall suspected

A seriously injured young man may have fallen from a balcony before he was found in the parking lot of a large apartment complex on South Broadway near the University of Kentucky campus, according to media reports.
The man with life-threatening injuries was found at The Lex, WKYT reported. Police were unclear Thursday night what balcony he was on or if anyone else was in the apartment involved, the station said. WKYT is the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
LEX18 reported the victim might be in his teens.
