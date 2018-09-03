“Art equals jobs” Lexington sets aside one percent for public art

The city of Lexington will soon have a dedicated funding source for large public art projects, joining more than 350 cities across the country that have set aside public money for large public art projects.

The Lexington Fayette Urban County Council voted 8-5 Thursday to approve an ordinance that would set aside 1 percent of the amount the city borrows or bonds each year for a public art fund that can be tapped for larger public art projects. That could generate as much as $300,000 a year. That number will fluctuate depending on how much the city borrows each year.

The program will not start until the next fiscal year or after July 1, 2019. Also on Thursday, the council approved a separate ordinance for a new public arts commission. That commission, which will be appointed by the mayor, will develop a master arts plan, which will help decide what types of projects to fund. That master arts plan will likely take more than a year to develop, city officials have said.

“Art equals jobs,” said Mayor Jim Gray. “For several decades, the city has supported the arts through its annual budgets. Because of the city’s investment and support from businesses and generous citizens, we have a lively, thriving arts community that creates jobs, enriches our quality of life, and attracts businesses to Lexington.”

Councilman Bill Farmer Jr. has pushed for a dedicated funding source for public art for more than a decade. Farmer got the idea after a trip to Portland, Oregon, which has a robust public art program.

Farmer said the passage of the ordinance “will over time treat our city as a canvas for public art of all types,” Farmer said. “I am proud of Jim Gray and the council for this bold addition to the great work this city does every day.”





The fund will also be overseen by the commission. One percent of projects over $10 million will be set aside for public art projects connected to that project.

Over the past decade, the city has given money to various public art projects on an ad hoc basis. For example, the council on Thursday also approved $100,000 for a statue honoring women for the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

More than 350 cities across the country have a dedicated funding source for public art projects.

Chicago passed a Percent for Art ordinance in 1978, which stipulates 1.3 percent of the cost of constructing and renovation municipal buildings be set aside for public artwork.

And that public art helps drive tourism.Cloud Gate in Chicago’s Millennium Park, commonly referred to as the “Bean,” has been a big draw.

Still, council members who voted against the ordinance have previously said they opposed borrowing additional money for public art or said public art should not trump other basic needs such as sidewalks or social services. For example, this year the city had to tap unspent funds in various accounts to fund its homeless services program.

Those who voted for the 1 percent ordinance include: Farmer, Vice Mayor Steve Kay, Jake Gibbs, Joseph Smith, James Brown, Kathy Plomin, Jennifer Mossotti and Peggy Henson. Those who voted against: Amanda Bledsoe, Kevin Stinnett, Fred Brown, Angela Evans and Preston Worley. Council members Susan Lamb and Richard Moloney were absent.