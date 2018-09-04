Missing a horse? Lexington animal control workers looking for information after rescue

Lexington officials are looking for information about a horse that was rescued Tuesday near the Kentucky River Parkway.
A group of people who were having a picnic in the area called Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to report that a horse seemed to be trapped near the river, animal control Lt. Jai Hamilton said.
When animal control officers arrived, they found the mare stuck in a small patch of land between the river and a sharp incline, Hamilton said. It is unclear how long she was trapped there.
Officials think the horse may have swam across the river and then couldn’t figure out how to get back across, Hamilton said. The officers were eventually able to rescue the horse.
“We were able to get her up the cliff,” Hamilton said. “It took a lot of people, especially in the heat.”
The horse is now being cared for and, other than being underweight, seems to be okay, Hamilton said. There was not much for the horse to eat in the patch where she was trapped.
If the mare is not claimed by an owner, she will eventually be released to a foster home and put up for adoption. The window for her to be claimed will be no less than 15 days, Hamilton said.
Anyone who is missing a horse in the area is asked to call animal control at 859-255-9033, extension 233.
