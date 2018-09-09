300 revelers escaped arrests after UK’s win over Florida. But who overturned that car?

Lexington police are investigating who overturned a car on State Street during Saturday night’s celebration after Kentucky football’s 27-16 win at Florida, but no arrests had been reported as of Sunday morning.
About 300 people gathered in Lexington’s State Street area near the University of Kentucky campus, said police Sgt. Jeremy Brislin There were no arrests, no injuries and no other incidents reported.
“The flipped car was the only damage” said Lexington Police Public Information Office Brenna Angel.
Post-game celebrations normally break out after University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball wins. But students and others took to the streets Saturday night after the football Cats got their first victory against Florida since 1986.
