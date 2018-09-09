Revelers stand atop an overturned car on State Street on Saturday, September 8, 2018. Fans were celebrating UK’s 27-16 victory over Florida, ending a 31-year losing streak.
300 revelers escaped arrests after UK’s win over Florida. But who overturned that car?

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears

vhoneycutt@herald-leader.com

September 09, 2018 12:14 PM

Lexington police are investigating who overturned a car on State Street during Saturday night’s celebration after Kentucky football’s 27-16 win at Florida, but no arrests had been reported as of Sunday morning.

About 300 people gathered in Lexington’s State Street area near the University of Kentucky campus, said police Sgt. Jeremy Brislin There were no arrests, no injuries and no other incidents reported.

“The flipped car was the only damage” said Lexington Police Public Information Office Brenna Angel.

Post-game celebrations normally break out after University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball wins. But students and others took to the streets Saturday night after the football Cats got their first victory against Florida since 1986.

UK players, band and fans chant "Go Big Blue" after Kentucky's 27-16 win over Florida in Gainesville Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.

Kentucky football fans react after the final touchdown is confirmed by the officials at the end of the game, sealing the Cats’ victory and ending a 31-game losing streak against the Gators.

Kentucky fans greet Wildcat players after the team beat the Gators 27-16, snapping a 31-game losing streak to Florida.

Kentucky fans at Two Keys celebrate the victory over Florida, snapping a decades-long losing streak. Patrons of the bar had to watch the game on mobile devices or listen on the radio as DIRECTV experienced an outage late in the game.

