Motorcyclist dies after wreck with school bus

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a school bus in Lexington Tuesday afternoon.
Some witnesses said the motorcyclist had been driving erratically before he hit the back of an inbound school bus on North Broadway near New Circle Road at about 3:30 p.m., said Lexington police Lt. Scott May.
May said the motorcyclist, a man from Lexington, was thrown off the bike. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, May said.
A 16-year-old student from the Audrey Grevious Center, formerly known as the Lexington Day Treatment Center, as well as an aide and the bus driver, were aboard the city’s school bus, Lexington spokeswoman Susan Straub said. She said they were not injured.
The identity of the motorcyclist had not been released early Tuesday evening.
Inbound Broadway was shut down for several hours while police investigated the crash.
Comments