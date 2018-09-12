Lexington fire investigators asking for help in solving suspected arson

Investigators have determined that a recent fire in a Newtown Pike business and apartment building was intentionally set, according to the Lexington Fire Department.
Firefighters were called to 301 Newtown Pike at about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 20 for a fire in a two-story building that housed a business and multiple apartments. Two people were asleep inside one of the apartments at the time and “barely escaped the burning building,” according to the fire department.
A dog was killed in the fire, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
Anyone with information related to the fire is asked to call the Lexington Fire Department’s arson bureau at 859-231-5672. Tips can also be emailed to arsontips@lexingtonky.gov.
Photographs or videos related to the case can be texted to 859-421-0112.
