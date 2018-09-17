Man dies after being hit by vehicle on Richmond Road

A man who was walking across a Lexington road Sunday night was struck by a vehicle and killed, according to police and the coroner’s office.
The pedestrian who was hit, identified as David L. Spears, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 10:56 p.m., according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
Spears was wearing all black and was not in a crosswalk when he was hit at around 10:30 p.m., according to Lexington police Lt. Andrew Daugherty. The female driver who hit Spears had a green light when the collision occurred and did not see him in the road, police said.
Police said the driver will not be charged.
