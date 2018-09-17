World’s largest bounce house coming to a Lexington park this weekend

A bounce house that set the Guinness World Record for largest inflatable castle will be arriving in Lexington this weekend.
Bouncers will be able to jump on the more-than 10,000 square foot Big Bounce America at Masterson Station Park from Friday to Sunday, according to a news release from the city’s parks and recreation department.
The bounce house includes slides, obstacle courses, ball pits, basketball courts and more, with food vendors around the bounce grounds, according to a release from the city. A professional DJ will be located in the center of the bounce house.
“We are so happy this unique event is coming to Lexington,” Michelle Franzetti, Lexington Parks and Recreation Special Events Manager, said in the release. “It is a fun way to get out and play.”
Big Bounce America is 32-feet high and is for both for kids and adults. Tickets are available for purchase before and after the event, starting at $11.
Tickets can be purchased on Big Bounce America’s website.
