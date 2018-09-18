How Lexington changed a 60-foot-tall water storage tank from an eyesore to an amenity

An official opening ceremony was held Tuesday morning for a new rest area built for pedestrians and cyclists around the new wet weather storage tank on the Legacy Trail in Coldstream Park. The new rest area includes restrooms ( located under the roof on the left), a water bottle filling station, bike racks and seating along with trees and landscaping that provide shade The wet weather storage tank is 60 feet tall and can hold 11 million gallons of water. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com