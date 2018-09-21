Police: Tractor trailer tire appears to cause fatal interstate accident in Lexington

North and southbound lanes of Interstate 75 were shut down Thursday night as Lexington police investigated a fatal accident.
After a preliminary investigation, police said that a tire appears to have come off a tractor trailer going north on I-75 between Winchester Road and Paris Pike. The tire appears to have jumped the median of the interstate and struck a southbound van, police Lt. David Biroschik said.
The driver of the van that was struck by the tire was killed, Biroschik said. There were no other injuries reported.
Northbound traffic on I-75 was diverted onto Winchester Road and southbound traffic was diverted onto Paris Pike while police investigated. The road was expected to be closed for a few hours, Biroschik said.
