Chemical spill causes partial evacuation at Lexington hospital

Some people were evacuated from University of Kentucky’s Good Samaritan Hospital early Monday because of a possible chemical spill.
A small amount of liquid phenol, a common chemical in hospitals that can be corrosive and toxic, was spilled in the basement pharmacy around 5:40 a.m., according to the Lexington Fire Department.
Because of the spill and the fire department presence, the emergency room diverted patients to other hospitals if possible. The hospital was fully functioning by 8:30 a.m.
“The Lexington Fire Department and its Hazardous Materials Unit responded, contained the spill and oversaw the first phase of cleanup,” UK said in a release.
People from the basement were evacuated, the fire department said. There were no reports of injuries.
Five people were in the room during the spill and could have exposed others, according to the fire department. No patients were in the room where the spill occurred.
The hospital workers in the room were stripped down to their underwear and sprayed off, and around a dozen emergency room workers were checked out for precautionary reasons, the fire department said.
A fire department crew monitored the basement air.
