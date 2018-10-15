Man reportedly shot in face outside Lexington strip club

A man was shot outside Lexington’s Platinum Dolls strip club Monday morning, according to media reports.
The shooting occurred at 7:15 a.m. and the victim was found in the parking lot behind the strip club, according to WKYT.
LEX 18 reported the man was possibly in his 30s and was shot in the face. He was taken to a local hospital.
When police arrived at the East New Circle Road establishment, there was only one car in the parking lot, WKYT reported.
Platinum Dolls was closed at the time of the shooting.
