Want to know who gave to Ronnie Bastin and Linda Gorton? Here’s how to find out.

Lexington mayoral candidate Ronnie Bastin raised $50,310 from Sept. 8 to Oct. 7, bringing his campaign total to more than $323,854 ahead of the Nov. 6 general election.
Bastin’s campaign uses a software program that is not compatible with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance so his report is not yet posted on the registry’s website. It must first be re-entered by hand, but you can download a copy of Bastin’s report here.
Linda Gorton, Bastin’s opponent, raised $78,010 during the same time period. Her report is available on the registry’s website.
