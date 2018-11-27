47-year-old man dies after being struck crossing Winchester Road.

A 47-year-old man died after being struck was struck on Winchester Road Tuesday morning, according to the Fayette County Coroner.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at Winchester Road and Fortune Drive. A driver traveling inbound in the right lane on Winchester struck an adult male who was walking in the middle of the roadway and not at a crosswalk, according to police.
The pedestrian, James A. Hawkins, Jr., was rushed to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. He died at the hospital at 6:45 a.m. due to multiple blunt force trauma.
One inbound lane of Winchester Road was closed for around two hours. The roadway reopened around 7:45 a.m.
The crash was not related to the city’s icy road conditions experienced Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to police.
A record 14 pedestrians have now died after they have been struck by vehicles this year in Lexington. The previous record was 10, set in 2008 and tied in 2016.
Sgt. Randall Combs, supervisor of Lexington police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit, said the number of pedestrian deaths is “alarming.”
