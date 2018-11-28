Foot fraud? Lexington podiatrist accused of submitting $1 million in false insurance claims

This photo of an 82-year-old patient’s feet is among the documents filed with a U.S. government complaint against the Lexington Foot and Ankle Center. The complaint says this and other photographs demonstrate that the patient received a nail trim but not a nail debridement, a type of procedure to reduce the bulk and girth of the nail. The complaint says a podiatrist and his company filed false claims to federally funded insurance programs. U.S. court records