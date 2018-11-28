Foot fraud? Lexington podiatrist accused of submitting $1 million in false insurance claims

A podiatrist and his company submitted $1 million in false claims to federally funded insurance programs, according to a complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court.
The complaint says that from Jan. 1, 2012, to the present, the Lexington Foot and Ankle Center, at Dr. Michael C. Allen’s direction, “systematically defrauded” Medicare and the Federal Employee Health Benefits Program “by submitting false claims for non-reimbursable routine foot care procedures.”
In addition, the Foot Center, at Allen’s direction, submitted to Medicaid and the Federal Employee Health Benefits Program false claims seeking reimbursement for a level of medical service that Allen and other Foot Center practitioners “did not actually provide,” the complaint says.
Allen, described in the complaint as the owner and operator of the Foot Center, did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
Allen and the Foot Center previously settled a complaint in 2010 for alleged misconduct that included billing Medicare for medically unnecessary nail debridement “when in fact Dr. Allen and the Foot Center were merely trimming toenails,” the complaint says.
Nail debridement involves reducing the nail bulk and girth to the level of normal nail thickness. Trimming involves reduction in nail length.
“Dr. Allen knows that a nail trim and debridement are not the same thing,” the complaint says.
In the 2010 settlement, Allen and Lexington Foot and Ankle agreed to pay $419,330.98 to settle allegations that they submitted false claims to Medicaid, Medicare and the Office of Personnel Management between January 2002 and February 2007.
The complaint filed Wednesday alleges that similar nail trims — not nail debridements — were performed more recently by the Lexington Foot and Ankle Center.
