Viral video doesn’t tell the whole story about woman told to leave, Lexington McDonald’s says

A man who filmed a now-viral video of a woman who appeared to be kicked out of a Lexington McDonald’s on Wednesday said he wanted to bring attention to how she was treated.
The video, filmed by Josh Nunez of Lexington, was viewed 862,000 times and shared more than 24,000 times overnight into midmorning Thursday. In it, a Nicholasville Road McDonald’s employee can be seen approaching a woman who was sitting by herself near the restaurant’s bathroom and asking her to leave. After watching the video, some viewers left comments scorching McDonald’s while a few were supportive of the chain. At least one person questioned whether the video was real.
Nicholasville Road McDonald’s owner operator, McTribe, said, the “guest had been inciting customer complaints for multiple hours; therefore, the customer was asked to leave. “
“All customers are welcome in our restaurants, and our organization is committed to the well-being and fair treatment of all people,” the written statement released Thursday said.
Nunez described a different scene.
“This sweet old lady was minding her business,” Nunez said in his now viral Facebook post. He said on the phone Wednesday night that the woman sat with her head down and drank her coffee, he said.
At one point, the woman was told that she’d stayed longer than the 30 minutes customers were allotted, Nunez said.
“I don’t understand (the) 30-minute thing,” Nunez said in an interview Wednesday night. “I’ve eaten McDonald’s all my life and I’ve never heard that.”
The woman was at the restaurant when Nunez first arrived there Wednesday around lunch time The woman had food and a steaming coffee cup on her table when she was approached by an employee, he said.
“I just don’t want to have to call the police and have them escort you out,” the employee can be heard saying in the video. At one point, the employee tells the woman to call a corporate phone number listed on her coffee cup.
Toward the video’s end, the employee asked the woman if she wanted him to call police. Shortly after the video stopped, the woman grabbed her bag, left her food and coffee and walked out, Nunez said.
Before the woman was kicked out of the restaurant, a man was told to leave and left immediately, Nunez said.
The restaurant’s local owner “reviewed the situation.”
“We ... have concluded our employees made the appropriate decision,” McTribe’s statement said. “Our organization prioritizes the safety of all our customers and we are committed to the community we serve.”
The restaurant was nearly empty at the time of the incident, with no more than six to eight customers sitting and eating inside, Nunez said. Nunez said he didn’t like the way the situation was handled by the employees.
“She was not bothering anybody or harming anybody,” Nunez said. “She smiled at everybody that walked past her.”
Nunez also said he stayed at the restaurant for more than an hour and no employees asked him to leave.
Comments