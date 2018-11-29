Dozens of townhouses are coming to this northwest Lexington development

The rapidly developing Citation Boulevard and Leestown Road corridors will soon get more housing.
The Lexington Urban County Planning Commission unanimously approved a zone change Thursday for 41 townhouses at Leestown Road and Citation Boulevard that will be part of the larger Citation Village development.
At the front of the property is a new commercial development that includes a Crossroads IGA, the first supermarket in the Leestown Road area outside New Circle. The large convenience market is still under construction.
The zone change approved Thursday was from a business zone to a planned neighborhood residential zone for approximately six acres.
Tom Martin, a senior planner for the city, told the commission the majority of the townhouses will front Citation, Robinson Way or Ferndale Pass. Only a few of the townhouses will face the interior of the property, Martin said.
“They will be two-story, three bedroom town homes with garages,” Martin said.
Property near the newest portion of Citation Boulevard between Leestown Road and Georgetown Road has developed quickly in recent years.
No one opposed the zone change during the Thursday planning commission meeting.
The zone change will now go to the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council for final approval. A final vote on the zone change won’t happen until the council returns from its break in January.
When completed, the approximately 11,000-square-foot IGA grocery store also will have a Which Wich sandwich shop inside and gas pumps out front. Which Wich is a Texas-based franchise that specializes in submarine sandwiches, he said.
