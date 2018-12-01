Does it seem like we’re getting more rain lately? 2018 is wettest year on record in Lexington.

This year is the wettest on record for Lexington.
As of 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Lexington had received 66.97 inches of precipitation for the year so far, making 2018 the wettest year the city has had since records started being kept in 1872, according to WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
By the end of the year, Lexington will probably hit 70 inches, he said.
He said we’ve had rain or snow on 195 days so far this year, or 58 percent.
“It’s absolutely phenomenal,” Bailey said.
The city also broke a daily rainfall record on Saturday. Lexington had gotten 1.05 inches by 8:30 p.m., the most rain ever recorded for Dec. 1.
“It’s fitting that on the day we broke the rainfall record for the year, we also broke the daily rainfall record,” Bailey said.
This fall broke a record for the wettest autumn in Lexington too, with 22 inches of precipitation. Looking at all four seasons, Bailey said it was the sixth wettest on record.
“Autumn is typically pretty dry,” he said.
More rain is becoming a trend.
Since 2011, Lexington has had four of the top 10 wettest years on record.
“You’re looking at a long time of record keeping, and all of a sudden in the past several years, we’ve been getting more precipitation than we can handle,” Bailey said.
“If you look over the past decade there are several clear trends. We’re not having droughts like we used to. ... We’re getting above normal snows,” he said.
And fluctuations in temperatures are more extreme.
For example, Bailey said January was one of the coldest on record for the city, followed by one of the warmest Februaries recorded.
We were seeing temperatures in the 80s until October and then had 11 snowy days in November, he said.
The coming days will showcase those wild fluctuations.
The National Weather Service said Sunday should be sunny and breezy, with a high of about 68, but Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 44.
Bailey said there’s a chance of snow in the forecast for Monday night into Tuesday.
Comments