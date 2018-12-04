Workers tried to free a Lexington police horse Tuesday night that was trapped when it stepped into an open manhole on East Sixth Street near Elm Tree Lane.
Lexington police horse trapped after stepping in open manhole

By Karla Ward And Morgan Eads

December 04, 2018 07:25 PM

A Lexington police horse got trapped Tuesday when it stepped in an apparent open manhole on East Sixth Street.

The horse became trapped at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near Elm Tree Lane and fire officials were called to help free it, police Lt. Nate Muller said.

The rescue was ongoing as of about 7:20 p.m. and officials were trying use a harness to lift the horse out of the hole, Muller said. The extent of the horse’s injuries was unclear, Muller said.

There were five other horses from the Lexington Police Mounted Unit at the scene of the rescue.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

