Driver charged with D.U.I. after pedestrian struck on Winchester Road

A man was arrested Wednesday night and charged with D.U.I. after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Winchester Road, according to police and media reports.
A man was walking outside of the crosswalk in a middle turn lane of Winchester Road near Strader Drive when he was struck by a vehicle, police Lt. Matt Brotherton said. His injuries were not life-threatening.
Jordan Lee Robbins, 34, was charged with driving under the influence in connection with the crash, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
Robbins is being held in the Fayette County jail and his bond has not been set, according to the jail website.
Comments