Driver charged with D.U.I. after pedestrian struck on Winchester Road

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

December 05, 2018 10:40 PM

A man was arrested Wednesday night and charged with D.U.I. after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Winchester Road, according to police and media reports.

A man was walking outside of the crosswalk in a middle turn lane of Winchester Road near Strader Drive when he was struck by a vehicle, police Lt. Matt Brotherton said. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Jordan Lee Robbins, 34, was charged with driving under the influence in connection with the crash, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

Robbins is being held in the Fayette County jail and his bond has not been set, according to the jail website.

