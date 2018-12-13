Multiple bomb threats reported in Lexington, nationwide.

Lexington was among cities throughout the country where police and emergency crews responded Thursday afternoon to a series of emailed bomb threats, according to Lexington police.
Preliminary investigation from Lexington police indicates the threats were email scams, and they were following up on each incident. All information gathered was being sent to the FBI, police said.
Police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said that as of about 4 p.m., threats had been confirmed at seven locations in Lexington, including parks, businesses and a school.
A threat was made to Lexington Catholic High School, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. Parents were alerted about the threat and students were evacuated, the news station reported. The school normally dismisses at 3:05 p.m.
The Lexington Fire Department also reportedly responded to 3008 Atkinson Avenue, which houses AAA, for a bomb threat. The fire department reportedly cleared the scene.
Mayor Jim Gray tweeted about the threats Thursday afternoon, instructing anyone who receives a threatening email to call police at 859-258-3600.
WBKO in Bowling Green also received a bomb threat, the station reported.
Threats were also reported in Louisville, according to the Courier-Journal.
According to NBC News, bomb threats have been reported at news outlets, government buildings, banks, libraries, schools and other businesses across the country.
The New York City Police Department said on social media Thursday afternoon that the email threats appear to be “meant to cause disruption and/or obtain money.”
Nashville police also said the threats appear to be a hoax, The Tennessean reported. Threats were reported in Massachusetts, Oklahoma, New York, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Utah, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Indiana, North Carolina and Illinois, according to media reports.
