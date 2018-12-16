Fayette County

One person dead in Sunday morning accident on Man O War

By Beth Musgrave

December 16, 2018 11:50 AM

One person died after in a two-car accident Sunday morning.

Lexington police and fire were called to an accident shortly before 9:30 a.m. at Man O War in between Rapid Run and Trent Boulevard.

Lexington Police said one car appeared to have crossed the median and struck another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

Two people in one vehicle were taken to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with minor injuries. The driver in the other vehicle was killed at the scene. The Fayette County Coroner was called to the scene.

Lexington police said Sunday Man O War between Rapid Run and Trent Boulevard would likely be closed for several hours. The inner loop will likely be opened first.

