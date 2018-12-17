3-year-old ‘hero’ dies at UK Hospital in Lexington. Investigation underway.

The death of a 3-year-old girl is being investigated by authorities, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.
Lillyann Grace Reck was found unresponsive at 1040 Cross Keys Road on Dec. 10. She died Friday night at 9:01 p.m. at University of Kentucky Medical Center, according to the coroner’s office, which released the information Monday.
The cause and manner of Lillyann’s death is pending, the coroner said. Lexington police spokesperson Brenna Angel said police are investigating.
A man who says he is the father of Lillyann, Joshua Reck, appeared to blame others for his daughter’s death.
“How could u all much such bad choices. No matter how u say it u two are responsible for her situation. Choices u make lead to this,” he said.
Reck posted that Lillyann was an organ donor. She was in the hospital for four days, Reck said.
Her stepmother, Shannon Reck, said Lilly “will be known as a hero.”
“Somewhere some family prayers have been answered. A part of her will live on,” Shannon Reck said.
This story will be updated.
