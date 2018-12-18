Rocks left on multiple Lexington roads. Truck drivers reminded they must stop if they spill

A gravel spill on multiple streets caused Lexington police to remind dump truck drivers Tuesday that they are not allowed to continue to drive on city streets when their load spills.
A dump truck lost part of its load of rocks about 1 p.m. Tuesday causing extra work for police officers and disruptions to traffic, particularly on West Main Street, Newtown Pike and Manchester Street. A portion of rocks was spilled in front of Manchester Music Hall.
In a post to its Facebook page, the department also reminded that dump trucks aren’t permitted on roads unless they are able operate without spilling.
The outbound left turn lane to Oliver Lewis from West Main was shut down temporarily because of a large amount of gravel on the road, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. The inbound left lane was also blocked, the traffic management center said.
Crews used a front-end loader to remove the gravel from the roads at Main Street and Oliver Lewis at around 1:45 p.m. The roadway was back open by 2:10 p.m.
The truck was found by police driving to a quarry off Manchester, said Lexington police Lt. Nate Muller.
Muller was unsure if the truck driver was cited and which company he was working for when he spilled the rocks.
