Dog abandoned in pet store. He may have been stolen, store says.

A dog was abandoned Wednesday afternoon at Most Valuable Pets in Beaumont Centre, and the store owner is looking for its possible owner.
Video posted by the store on Instagram shows a man entering the store with the dog, then dropping its leash on the floor and exiting.
Melissa Whitton, who owns the pet store, said the man may not have been the actual owner of the dog. The pit bull mix had a leather collar with a nice leash and was in great shape with clean, trimmed nails, the store posted on Instagram.
“We believe the dog could have been stolen, and if this is the case we are desperate to find the true owner before the dog is adopted out,” according to the store’s Instagram.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The male dog, which Whitton says is likely under a year old, was taken to Paws 4 the Cause. He will be placed on a 10-day hold before he’s given away for adoption if its owner does not come forward. The dog did not have identification or a chip, Whitton said.
If you know the owner of the dog, call Most Valuable Pets at 859-219-0056.
Comments