Instagram got his cookies noticed. Now, UK administrator appears on Food Network show.

Growing up in Harrodsburg, Daniel King picked up the baking bug as he watched his mom prepare one big dessert a week.
Soon he was making chocolate chip cookies and banana bread: “Eventually I kind of took over the baking of the household.”
Now 34 and the director of philanthropy for the University of Kentucky libraries, King will appear on an episode of the Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge.”
King appears with four other bakers in the episode “Christmas Comes in All Sizes,” which airs for the second time Dec. 24 at 2 p.m. on the Food Network.
Judges for the competition are Ree Drummond, Kimberly Bailey and Damiano Carrara.
King posts on Instagram at the.futile.gourmet, which is where he was discovered and recruited to appear on the cookie competition. His segment was taped in June.
King’s cookies, often decorated with elaborate designs made with tinted royal icing, are equal parts artwork and confection. The cookies can be time-consuming to make, but King said he sets aside an afternoon for an average cookie workup and has Netflix on while baking and decorating.
He also works with cupcakes, tarts and the occasional shortcake.
The question for all bakers: How does a carbohydrate-heavy hobby translate into staying a compact individual?
“I work out a lot,” King said. “It is somewhat of an artistic thing, more with the sugar cookies than anything else.”
Not that he is immune to the charms of a sugar cookie. Cookies that come out a little too brown or otherwise imperfect are subject to immediate consumption, King said.
“You make yourself a snack, and it’s good.”
