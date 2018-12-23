How Lexington turned $10,765 in parking tickets into 6,000 pounds of food for the hungry

The Lexington Parking Authority collected three tons of food this year to pay off more than $10,000 in parking and other citations, the authority said.
“This year more than 6,000 pounds of food was donated by parking citation holders in place of playing their LexPark citations,” said Michael Halligan, the CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank.
In total 7,360 food items were donated that paid $10,765 in citations from Nov. 19 through Dec. 14.
The program allows people to bring in 10 cans of food in exchange for $15 off a parking citation.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Now in its fifth year, the program has been copied in other cities and has been featured in the national news media.
It’s provided thousands of meals for the more than 2,000 households who rely on God’s Pantry Food Bank each month. The food bank serves more than 50 counties in central and eastern Kentucky.
“In five years, the Food for Fines program has gathered enough food to help create some 30,000 meals,” he said. “What a wonderful blessing of food and joy during the holiday season. Thank you.”
Comments