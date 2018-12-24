Fayette County

Slick roads lead to closing of I-75 near Clays Ferry bridge; other crashes reported

By Deedra Lawhead

December 24, 2018 07:50 AM

Portions of Interstate 75 were closed near the Clay’s Ferry bridge temporarily Christmas Eve morning as slick roads caused crashes.

WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, said a crash involving a tanker truck and a pickup truck occurred.

Freezing fog was the likely culprit, according to the National Weather Service.

The Madison County Rescue Squad described Clay’s Ferry Bridge as a “solid sheet of ice” about 7:30 a.m. Madison County authorities closed the northbound lanes until state salt trucks could get to the site. Lexington police were working on getting salt applied on the southbound lanes.

WKYT said Old Richmond Road was being used as a detour.

There were other accidents on I-75 through the area as well as other roads, according to media reports. The interstate and I-64 regularly get slick during winter months and multiple crashes occur.

