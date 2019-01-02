Krispy Kreme to make special delivery to Lexington police today after truck fire

Doughnut distress that struck the Lexington Police Department earlier this week will be remedied by Krispy Kreme.
After a Krispy Kreme truck caught fire in Lexington Monday, the department posted social media photos of the dismayed officers, and the reaction went viral and the story was covered nationally. The doughnut chain promised the mourning officers Tuesday that more doughnuts were on the way.
Krispy Kreme will deliver dozens of doughnuts to the police department Wednesday at 2 p.m. at East Sector Roll Coll on Centre Parkway, the company said Wednesday. The delivery will be made in a Krispy Kreme truck similar to the one that caught fire, and one of the grieving officers, Kyle Mounce, will be on-hand to receive them.
The Lexington Police Department post showing the grieving officers has been shared more than 75,000 times on Facebook and retweeted more than 30,000 times on Twitter in less than 48 hours.
Police departments throughout the country, including the New York Police Department, have sent their well wishes to Lexington’s officers following Monday’s horrific event. Stories appeared on national publications’ websites.
No one was injured and the fire was put out quickly, according to WKYT.
