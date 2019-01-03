Fayette County

Pedestrian hit on Georgetown Road suffers life-threatening injuries

By Morgan Eads

January 03, 2019 10:54 PM

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night when he was struck by a vehicle on Georgetown Road, according to Lexington police.

The accident occurred near the Scott County line at about 8:30 p.m., police Lt. David Richardson said.

The man who was hit was wearing dark clothes at the time of the crash, Richardson said. He was transported to a Scott County hospital for treatment.

The driver did not appear to be under the influence and no charges are expected in the crash, Richardson said.

A portion of Georgetown Road was shut down until after 10 p.m. as police investigated.

