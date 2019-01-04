Man who died trying to cross Georgetown Road has been identified

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross Georgetown Road Thursday night.
The coroner said Jeffery Hohn, 51, died in the emergency room at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital at 10:23 p.m.
Hohn had been crossing Georgetown at Lisle Road, which is near the Scott County line.
Lexington police said no charges were expected in the crash, which occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Police said the man who was hit had been wearing dark clothing.
