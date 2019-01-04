Lexington Mayor-elect Linda Gorton names the first round of her leadership team

Lexington Mayor-elect Linda Gorton on Friday named the first round of her leadership team, including members of the mayor’s staff and those who will work for the chief administrative officer.
Mayor Jim Gray’s chief administrative officer Sally Hamilton and her staff, Glenn Brown and Jenifer Wuorenmaa, are returning under Gorton. Dina Melvin, who had served as council member Kevin Stinnett’s legislative aide, will be administrative specialist in the CAO’s office.
Former council member Andrea James will coordinate special projects, beginning with Gorton’s opioid addiction initiative.
Craig Cammack, the current legislative aide to council member Susan Lamb, is the new community outreach liaison. Heather Lyons, now the executive director of the Living Arts and Science Center, will be director of arts and cultural affairs.
Quin Welch will be an aide to Gorton.
Gorton said in a news release that those appointed “represent solid experience, practical know-how, creativity, and outside-the-box thinking.”
Commissioners will be named next week, according to the news release.
Others in Gray’s office who are returning under Gorton include Kevin Atkins, chief development officer; Elodie Dickinson, workforce development manager; Laura Hatfield, director of One Lexington; Ashton Potter-Wright, local food coordinator; Brandi Peacher, director of project management; Susan Straub, director of communications; Maureen Watson, executive assistant to the mayor; and Melissa McCartt-Smyth, purchasing and payroll coordinator.
Gorton will be inaugurated at 2 p.m. Jan. 6 in the Gatton Student Center , 160 Avenue of Champions at the University of Kentucky. Urban County Council members will also be sworn in at the event.
