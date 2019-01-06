Fiery Sunday morning crash kills 6; now Lexington police need help

A fiery early morning crash on Interstate 75 on Sunday killed six people and now the Lexington police are asking the public for help.
According to Lexington police, just before 2:30 a.m., a white Chevy pickup was traveling south in the northbound lanes when it hit an SUV head-on near the 107.0 mile marker. The SUV caught fire and both the driver of the pickup and five people in the SUV were killed.
Lexington police are searching for anyone who saw the white Chevy pickup before the crash.
Witnesses are asked to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 859-258-3663.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, also can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Or you can submit information anonymously to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
The identities of the crash victims have not been released by the Fayette County coroner’s office.
The crash between the Athens-Boonesboro Road exit and Man o’War Boulevard closed I-75 for several hours overnight.
