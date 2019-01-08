Bullet hole appears on 25th floor of Lexington’s tallest building. From where was gun fired?

Lexington police are not sure if a bullet that left a hole near the top of Lexington’s tallest building was fired from a nearby building or the ground, a spokeswoman said.
Police responded to the Lexington Financial Center, also known as the Fifth Third Bank building, Tuesday when someone on the 25th floor discovered a bullet had damaged a window, according to Lexington police spokesperson Brenna Angel.
The bullet appears to have been fired from outside the building, Angel said.
“It could have been fired from the ground and struck the building as the bullet came down, or could have been fired from another building,” she said.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The shooting occurred sometime between when the building closed Monday and reopened Tuesday, police said.
Also often called the “Big Blue Building,” the Lexington Financial Center is 31 stories.
Comments