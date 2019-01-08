Missing woman last seen leaving Lexington bar near UK campus with 2 men, police say

The Richmond Police Department is searching for a 22-year-old woman who was last seen leaving a Lexington bar with two men.
Savannah Spurlock was last seen The Other Bar on Limestone Avenue on Friday, Jan. 4, according to Richmond police. One of the two men she left with was driving a black, Chevy S-10 pickup truck, police said.
The Other Bar is near Two Keys, across from the University of Kentucky campus.
Spurlock is 5 feet tall, 140 pounds, has brown eyes, shoulder-length brown/blonde hair and multiple tattoos, police said. A tattoo on her left shoulder reads, “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me” and a tattoo on her back says “I’m her daughter.” She was last seen wearing a black sleeveless top and a maroon skirt with heels.
Spurlock attended Madison Central High School, according to her Facebook page. LEX 18’s Leigh Searcy reported Spurlock was a mother of four children, including twin boys who were just weeks old.
Her mother, Ellen Spurlock, said on Facebook her phone has not been located because it’s either off or dead. The car Savannah drove to Lexington was found over the weekend, her mother stated.
Police are also seeking identification and whereabouts of the two men seen with Spurlock.
If you have any information, contact Lt. Col. Rodney Richardson with Richmond police at 859-624-4776 or rrichardson@richmond.ky.us.
