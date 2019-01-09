Some government non-emergency phone lines are down in Lexington

Some government non-emergency phones lines were down in Lexington Wednesday morning because of wind damage, , according to the city.
LexCall 311 and the police non-emergency phone line, 258-3600, are out of service, the mayor’s office said Wednesday morning. LexCall 311 assists citizens with garbage collection, potholes, trash and debris, street signs and other city services.
Technicians were working on repairs but there is no estimate for how long phones will be affected, according to the city. The damage was caused by high winds.
911 is operational for citizens who need to call about an emergency.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments