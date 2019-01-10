Fayette County

January 10, 2019 9:11 AM

UK Police officer taken away by ambulance from student center

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

A University of Kentucky police officer was sent to the hospital Thursday morning after a health scare at the Bill Gatton Student Center.

The officer, whose name was not disclosed, was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital a little after 8 a.m. Thursday via a police escort. The Lexington Fire Department assisted UK police at the scene.

Police Chief Joe Monroe said the officer may have had a cardiac event. CPR was reportedly administered on the man after he fell at the student center.

The officer is in stable condition, Monroe said.

Fayette County

