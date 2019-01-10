UK Police officer taken away by ambulance from student center

A University of Kentucky police officer was sent to the hospital Thursday morning after a health scare at the Bill Gatton Student Center.
The officer, whose name was not disclosed, was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital a little after 8 a.m. Thursday via a police escort. The Lexington Fire Department assisted UK police at the scene.
Police Chief Joe Monroe said the officer may have had a cardiac event. CPR was reportedly administered on the man after he fell at the student center.
The officer is in stable condition, Monroe said.
