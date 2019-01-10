Brace yourselves. The first significant snow of the season is coming to Central Kentucky.

Horses grazed in a field on Rice Road after an overnight winter storm dumped around 8 inches of snow in Lexington. The National Weather Service showed Fayette and Clark counties in Kentucky received about 8 inches of snow, while Woodford County to the west got 5 inches. Scott and Franklin counties received about 3 inches. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com