Brace yourselves. The first significant snow of the season is coming to Central Kentucky.

Meteorologists say the first snow accumulation of the season could take place this weekend in Central Kentucky.
The Lexington area could receive 2 to 3 inches of snow Friday night into Saturday morning, and more could be on the way later in the weekend, said National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Schoettmer.
There will be several waves of winter weather during the weekend, WKYT chief meteorologist Chris Bailey said on his weather blog. Friday night’s storm has a chance to overachieve, he added.
As temperatures rise above freezing and precipitation stops Saturday, some or most of the previous night’s snow could melt, according to Schoettmer.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
While Schoettmer is “fairly confident” about the first wave of snow, he’s less sure about a system that could make its way to Central Kentucky Saturday night. Some rain could be mixed with a light snow Saturday night, he said.
The possible snow accumulation could be the largest of the season so far in Central Kentucky. On average, the first snow accumulation of at least an inch occurs on Dec. 20, but Lexington has not yet reached that threshold this season, according to weather service data.
“The farther north you go in the state, the better the chance for several inches of snow,” he said on his weather blog. “The farther south, that potential goes way, way down.”
Projections from Bailey show the Richmond area as a cutoff for winter weather. Areas north of Richmond, including Lexington and Frankfort, could receive several inches of snow, he said. The area from Richmond down south to Somerset could receive more of a rain/snow mix and a few inches of snow, while southern Kentucky could receive just light accumulation, he said.
Despite the possible winter weather projected for the weekend, high winds like Lexington had earlier in the week are not likely, Schoettmer said. He also said there should not be an “impactful amount” of freezing rain or sleet.
Comments