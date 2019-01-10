Downtown Lexington traffic snarled as crews work to repair broken natural gas line

A gas line break caused a serious traffic impact in downtown Lexington Thursday afternoon.
Traffic was diverted as crews worked to repair the damaged line at City Center, according to Columbia Gas. City Center, formerly known as CentrePoint is currently under construction.
The gas line break was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
While repairs were underway, West Vine Street was shut down at South Upper Street and South Limestone was closed at West High Street, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.
