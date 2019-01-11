Fayette County

Drunken driving charge follows van’s crash into Lexington apartment building

By Greg Kocher

January 11, 2019 08:46 AM

Barry C. Hall. Fayette County jail

A man was charged with drunken driving after a van crashed into a Lexington apartment building early Friday, police said.

Barry C. Hall, 43, was charged with driving under the influence after a van he was driving plowed into an apartment building at 1285 Centre Parkway, said Lexington Police Lt. Chris Van Brackel.

No one was hurt inside the building, but one apartment was so damaged that the fire department declared it unsafe, Van Brackel said. The crash was reported at 1:36 a.m. Friday.

Hall was taken to a hospital to be checked out and was later lodged in the Fayette County jail.

