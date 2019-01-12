First snowfall of 2019 brings 2 inches to the region. How much more can we expect?

As expected, Lexington and Kentucky woke up Saturday to find a blanket of snow on the ground.
Lexington, Lawrenceburg and Mount Sterling reported 2 inches of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service. Light rain was falling in Lexington before 8 a.m. Saturday.
Overnight there were 15 non-injury collisions, one injury accident and seven motorist assists, said Lexington Police Sgt. Larry Kinnard.
Arterial streets in Lexington were clear but wet. Side streets were slushier.
The National Weather Service said Sunday’s forecast calls for rain mainly before 1 p.m. with cloudy skies and a high near 39 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible..
Sunday night there is a slight chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain. It will be cloudy with a low around 29 and the chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
