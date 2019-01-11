Lexington police search for missing 12-year-old autistic boy

The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 12-year-old boy with autism.
Ociel Camacho was last seen at around noon Thursday the area around Armstrong Mill Road and River Park Drive, police said.
Police said the boy has run away from home before, but he usually comes back the same day.
“With a winter storm approaching, officials are concerned for his safety,” police said in a news release Friday afternoon.
Ociel was last seen wearing a black and gray track jacket, khaki pants and black tennis shoes.
Police said he is about 5-foot-7 and weighs about 150 pounds.
Anyone who has information about where Ociel is should call 911.
