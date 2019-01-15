No paychecks, but Lexington TSA employees get gifts of appreciation

Amid the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history, Transportation Security Administration officers at the Blue Grass Airport are receiving appreciation in the form of sweets and lunches.
Government employees, including those who work for the TSA, are working without paychecks because of the shutdown that began Dec. 22.
Nationwide, some TSA employees have not shown up for work due to the shutdown. TSA experienced a national rate of 7.6 percent unscheduled absences Monday, compared to a 3.2 percent rate one year ago, according to the TSA Media Team. Some airports throughout the country are experiencing longer wait times because of a shortage of TSA officers.
But things are running smoothly at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport where security check wait times have not changed noticeably, according to spokesperson Amy Caudill.
Donations have poured in. In recent weeks, the TSA officers have been treated to cupcakes, doughnuts and pizza provided Tuesday from Father Jim Sichko.
“It’s kind of overwhelming, all of the items we have received,” TSA Supervisor Benjamin Kelly said. “We are very gracious during this time to receive anything.”
Sichko, a Catholic priest who in December gave 100 Trek bicycles and helmets to second-graders at Hunter Hills Elementary School, brought a dozen Donato’s pizzas to TSA and air traffic controllers Tuesday.
A frequent traveler, Sichko said he considers the TSA officers his friends.
“They keep us safe in the airways and byways,” Sichko said. “I know many of them are struggling right now with the government shutdown, so I thought it was important to show some kindness and appreciation to them for their service to those of whose lives are traveling.”
Also on Tuesday, airport staff put on a barbecue luncheon for TSA, air traffic controllers and U.S. Customs officers, all of whom are affected by the shutdown.
Caudill said all three organizations are vital for the operations of the airport.
“All of these groups do so much to keep the traveling public safe; we are very appreciative of what they do,” she said.
Kelly, who has been a TSA employee for 11 years, said he and his co-workers are rallying behind one another.
“We have kind of pulled together,” he said. “We’re trying to remain very positive. We still come into work and just do our job.”
Comments