Wrong-way driver in Lexington crash that killed Michigan family of 5 had BAC of 0.306.

A Georgetown man who drove the wrong way on Interstate 75 earlier this month in a crash that killed a Michigan family of five had a blood-alcohol content level nearly four times above the legal limit, according to the Fayette County coroner.
Joey Lee Bailey, 41, had a BAC of .306 and was at fault in the crash that occurred Jan. 6, according to Coroner Gary Ginn.
Issam Abbas, 42; Rima Abbas, 38 and their children Ali Abbas, 14; Isabella Abbas, 13; and Giselle Abbas, 7, died of blunt-force trauma and thermal injuries when their SUV was hit. The family was traveling home to Michigan from a Florida vacation, Ginn said previously.
Lexington police believe Bailey got onto the interstate from Paris Pike at exit 113 and drove south in the northbound lanes for about six miles, according to police spokesperson Brenna Angel. The crash occurred at about 2:30 a.m.
Habib Abbas, Issam’s cousin, told The Detroit News he did not believe the news when he first heard it.
“You don’t expect a whole family to get wiped out. You think to yourself, ‘What’s the worst case scenario?’ and that’s it,” Habib Abbas said.
“They had a beautiful life, home and a perfect love story,” he added.
A witness to the crash, Kenneth DeGraaf, told LEX 18 Bailey’s pickup truck nearly hit him.
“I thought I was seeing something, honestly,” DeGraaf said. “He was in the center lane. I was in the center lane. I had to merge out of the way at the last second to get to the right lane. I mean, he was flying. Absolutely flying.”
