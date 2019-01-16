Two injured in rush-hour crash near hospital on busy Lexington road; traffic disrupted

Outbound Harrodsburg Road was shut down Wednesday morning at Bob-O-Link Drive in front of St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lexington after an injury collision involving two vehicles, police say.
The crash occurred a little before 8 a.m. at the 1600 block of Harrodsburg Road, where a woman was traveling inbound when a vehicle stopped in front of her. As the woman swerved her vehicle to avoid a crash, she went into oncoming traffic and hit a car head-on, according to Police Lt. Andrew Daugherty.
Drivers of both vehicles were taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Daugherty added.
There will be delays on Harrodsburg Road through rush hour, according to Daugherty said. He said the outbound lanes will likely be closed until 9:30 a.m. and the inbound left lane is also blocked.
Comments