Coroner on scene at house fire on Lexington’s north side.

The Fayette County coroner has responded to a home on the 200 block of Radcliffe Road following a fire.
The fire was reported a little after 2 p.m. Wednesday at the home off Russell Cave Road, near Interstate 64 on Lexington’s north side.
Lexington police have taped off an area surrounding the house and have asked people to move back.
Information on the cause of the fire hasn’t been released.
Radcliffe Road between Bishop Drive and Radcliffe Court is closed, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.
